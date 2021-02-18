2 hours ago

Ex Black Star goalkeeper Richard Kingston is close to joining Accra Hearts of Oak to take up the vacant Goalkeepers trainer role as the Phonians are set to name a new technical staff.

The 42-year-old has joined the Phobians players at training on Thursday and look set to replace the club's goalkeepers' trainer Ben Owu who tender his resignation letter earlier this week.

Baring no last minutes hitches, the former Wigan Athletic and Blackpool goalkeeper will be part of the team's new technical team for their 2020/21 season's campaign.

Kingson has rich experience in goalkeepers' coaching, having stint with the senior national team of Ghana after announcing his retirement from football as a player in 2015.

He has been unattached after his contract with the Ghana Football Association as the Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer expired last year.

Kingson is arguably one of the best goalkeepers to wear the Ghana colours, he capped 90 times for the Black Stars with a goal to his credit.

During his days, he featured for several clubs in Europe including Galatasaray, Ankaraspor, Hammarby IF, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic among others.

Kingson represent Ghana at two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010