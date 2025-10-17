2 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori says he’s fully aware of what it will take to reclaim his place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a period of absence from the national team.

The 31-year-old, now with AmaZulu FC in South Africa, has not featured for Ghana since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (held in early 2024), where a costly error in a 2–2 draw with Mozambique contributed to Ghana’s group-stage exit.

“I’m working hard in my team to help my team in the league, and then the rest will take over,” Ofori told iDiski Times.

“I’m focused on my club right now. That’s what you need to do if you want to be there [at the World Cup].”

Ofori joined AmaZulu as a free agent in September 2024, and has since focused on rebuilding his form and confidence. While he hasn’t spoken recently with head coach Otto Addo, he acknowledged the coach’s supportive nature:

“He’s a good man who checks up on his players.”

Career Snapshot



Ghana Debut: 2015



Caps: 33



Major Tournaments: AFCON 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023; 2022 FIFA World Cup



Current Club: AmaZulu FC (South Africa)

With Benjamin Asare currently Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ofori faces stiff competition — but his experience and renewed focus could make him a valuable asset as the Black Stars prepare for their fifth World Cup appearance.