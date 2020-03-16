33 minutes ago

Richard Ofori has been in blistering form for his club side Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa.

His form has seen him in contention for the goalkeeper of the season in the South African Premiership.

The Ghanaian who has kept 10 clean sheets in 24 matches, is just one behind SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams who tops the list with 11 games without conceding a goal.

No wonder his side have conceded just 17 goals the second least goals in the PSL after only Mamelodi Sundowns giving away 15 goals.

The Black Stars no 1 has been speaking about his exceptional form for his club side in the South African league.

“As a goalkeeper you need to always aim for clean sheets because then possibility of your team winning a game is like 70 percent.

“I always say this league is one of the best for goalkeepers. You’ll see goalkeepers who are either second choice or first choice for his country. That lets everyone in the world know that this league has quality.

“I don’t think about goalkeeper of the season, I just think about the team, doing well in the league.

“Because at the end of the day we are playing for this crest, which is Maritzburg United.

And before individual awards, the most important thing is that the team is doing well. Anything else will come later. I don’t think about best goalkeeper, I just do my best.” he said.