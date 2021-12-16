2 hours ago

Billionaires are influential people in this society. And those are not many, because being one of the billionaires on the planet, that is 1% of the world's wealth, is not easy. Influence on the rest of the world is important. From controlling the global economy to influencing the police scene, these personalities have marked the way we live. Many of these billionaires are pioneers in technology and deserve to be mentioned for their contribution to everyday society.

We know that many people think that maybe many times, these people have too much control. But for them, this control must be maintained, for the smooth running of things.In this article, you will find the most important and rich people in the world, and all their way so far. A new Elon Musk or Bill Gates may appear every day, so it's important to know their history.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the owner of many successful companies, the most famous of which is Tesla.

Elon Musk is the owner of many successful companies, the most famous of which is Tesla. From an early age, Elon began to focus on creating revolutionary companies. At first, during college, he tried to launch an internet browser. She later managed to finance his first company with a huge impact on the world. It was first called X.com, but later it was and still is known as PayPal. These companies were later sold by Elon Musk, but he remained known as their creator. Another project he has created that is making great strides is Space Exploration Technologies or SpaceX for short.

Bernard Arnault & Family

Maybe this name, Bernard Arnault, is not so well known to everyone. But the brands he runs are popular internationally. Bernard Arnault leads LVMH as CEO, the largest luxury goods company on the planet. The initials LVMH come from Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, but the brands it includes are many more. However, much of his wealth comes from Christian Dior SE, of which he owns 41.2%. Also, another 6.2% is owned by members of his family, making it impossible not to result in a huge fortune.

Even though he is an engineer by profession, Bernard has been in the real estate and luxury goods business. He managed to set up the company Financiere Agache, buying it in 1984 and selling all the holding companies. Only the Christian Dior and Le Bon Marche were then the only ones he kept. Then, in 1987, Bernard managed to become the majority shareholder of the LVMH company, since 1989 being its CEO.

Bill Gates

There is probably no man on this planet who does not know who Bill Gates is and what an incredible contribution he has to the evolution of humanity. Together with Paul Allen's friend, they started working on microcomputer technology. But in his junior year, he left Harvard and started Microsoft.

Microsoft was a service that started with the software but also expanded to computers and exclusive mail services. Subsequently, Microsoft saw an area worthy of investment in the gaming industry, so it created devices and systems for video games. Today, Bill Gates is one of the most popular billionaires, even if in the ranking of fortunes, he remained below.

Larry Ellison

Another tech genius is Lawrence Joseph Ellison, known as Larry Ellison. In the tech field, he has the position of co-founder and CEO, as well as CTO and executive chairman of Oracle Corporation. Like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, he dropped out of University and pursued his dreams and passions.

Importantly, Oracle is the second-largest software corporation in the world. It offers many cloud computing services and programs. In addition, the most popular services are Java and Linux. In addition to technological advances, Ellison's fortune is based on the acquisition of other companies, such as Peoplesoft and Siebel.

Larry Page

One site that represents the most ingenious invention of this age of technology is Google. Behind this invention is Mr. Larry Page, another name on the list of tech billionaires. His story follows the old recipe of the other tech moguls, all starting in a dorm room at Stanford University.

From all over the world, it's easy to say that Google is one of the most popular search engines. According to recent statistics, more than 90% of the world's population uses this service. Later, Larry Page expanded Google's influence and bought Youtube in 2006. But before that acquisition, Google had managed to buy the Android company. Subsequently, he managed to make real progress in the mobile phone industry with this mobile software.

Mark Zuckerberg

This list could not be complete without this name. Mark Zuckerberg, although a real success for more than 10 years with his company Facebook, has not been without much controversy.

He also started at Harvard, along with other colleagues, where Facebook had started as a joke.

But in a very short time, Facebook has become a real sensation in the online environment. Today, Mark is the newest CEO and chairman of Meta, the new company that brings together all of Mark's services. In addition to Facebook, Meta has in its portfolio Instagram, Whatsapp Messenger, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Diem.

Conclusion

An important point to note in this article is that most of these billionaires are in the tech industry. Whether it's the creators of Google or the CEO of an international car company like Tesla, tech dictates evolution.

The tech industry deals with all branches that sell electronic products, supercomputers, software used daily, and more recently, Artificial Intelligence. Billionaires rely on the most profitable industries, so it's no wonder they are the leaders. From state-of-the-art cars to the mundane Google we use every day, these billionaires deserve all the praise for their creations.