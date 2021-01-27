1 hour ago

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has decided to let go of monies owed him by his former club Red Star Belgrade.

The 27 year old player who had two stints with the Serbian side has decided to write off about 250,000 euros he was owed in salaries and bonuses by his former side.

Instead of reporting them to FIFA like most players will do he has decided to let go off that money.

Red Star Belgrade like many other clubs in the world is suffering from the financial hit the coronavirus has had on football with spectators not allowed into most stadiums across the world.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom left Red Star Belgrade in December 2020 and before that he was owed salaries and bonuses spanning more than six months.

The former Juventus striker confirmed this in an interview,“Yes, it is true I left the money with them. Red Star is my home and this is also a time to give back to the club after the opportunity they gave me. I am very grateful”.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom first joined the Serbian champions in 2017 on loan and scored an impressive 16 goals in 19 games in all competitions, and won the best player of the week on two occasions within the Serbian Superliga.

After an impressive season a lucrative deal from Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Sunning came in before the Ghanaian striker left but things did not go well for the Ghanaian striker in China.

On 31 August 2018, Boakye signed a new 2.5-year contract with an optional one-year extension for Red Star in a €2.5 million transfer, just six months after the transfer to Jiangsu Suning.

Boakye contributed to Red Star's 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, as the team qualified to the group stage for the first time after 27 years.

He made 104 appearances and scored 60 goals in all competitions for the Serbian giants.