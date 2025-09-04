1 hour ago

The controversy surrounding the alleged assault of a nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, has taken a new twist following revelations from the official investigative report submitted to the Ministry of Health.

What was once framed as a simple case of patient-staff altercation has now opened a broader debate about systemic failures in the emergency healthcare delivery.

The Incident That Sparked National Outrage

On August 17, a video went viral showing a heated altercation between a nurse on duty, Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, and Ralph St. Williams, a known activist of the governing party, at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Social media commentary suggested the patient was subjected to delays in accessing emergency care, sparking his confrontation with medical staff.

Soon after, allegations emerged that the nurse had been physically assaulted. Medical documents sighted by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) indicated she had been diagnosed with “poly contusions secondary to physical activity” and was prescribed pain relief, cold compress, a shoulder sling, and X-rays.

This report, signed by Dr. Jennifer Yaa Obudon, confirmed the nurse suffered injuries consistent with trauma.

This raised questions when the Ministry of Health’s investigative committee later suggested no assault had taken place.

Critics are now asking: Did the committee disregard the medical report? And if so, why did they fail to interview both the treating doctor and the victim?

The Committee’s Findings

The five-member committee tasked by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, concluded that no physical assault occurred. Instead, it said the confrontation was purely verbal.

While the committee insisted there was “no delay” in providing care to St. Williams, it acknowledged that all major diagnostic machines at Ridge’s Emergency Department — including X-ray, CT scan, and MRI — were non-functional on the day of the incident.

Patients were being referred to private facilities for scans, a practice that often fuels public frustration and accusations of negligence.

The report further highlighted that the nurse in question reported arm pain after the incident but noted that tests revealed no fractures or dislocation.

She was subsequently treated with painkillers and offered psychological support.

Security and Staffing Gaps Laid Bare

Perhaps the most damning revelation was not about the altercation itself but about the state of emergency services at Ridge Hospital.

The committee disclosed that:

Only one private security guard was stationed at the Emergency Department per 12-hour shift.

The hospital’s police post is far from the emergency unit, making quick response nearly impossible.

Adabraka Police are frequently called in to assist during violent incidents.

On staffing, the report painted an equally troubling picture. In August alone, Ridge had only one medical officer per shift handling emergency cases.

Just seven doctors and two specialists were scheduled for the entire month. Out of 88 nurses expected at post, only 54 were available, with 34 having vacated their positions without replacement.

These conditions, the committee warned, pose a serious threat to emergency care delivery in Accra.

The Bigger Burden on Ridge

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has become even more overstretched following the closure of La General Hospital, which previously handled a large volume of trauma and emergency cases.

Ridge now operates at full bed occupancy almost daily, a situation worsened by its non-functional equipment and understaffing.

Ralph St. Williams’ Side of the Story

In his written testimony, St. Williams denied laying hands on any staff.

He admitted, however, that he was provoked by comments made by a nurse.

According to him, his Facebook Live stream from the hospital was not meant to intimidate staff but rather to expose what he perceived as delays in care.

Although he submitted four video exhibits to the committee, he refused to submit to a full interview.

Recommendations and Reforms

The committee recommended urgent reforms that go beyond Ridge Hospital, including:

Security: Deploy more guards, install CCTV, and position police officers at emergency hotspots.

Staffing: Recruit additional doctors, nurses, and administrative officers.

Equipment: Repair or replace non-functional diagnostic machines.

Infrastructure: Build more secondary-level hospitals across the regions to ease pressure on Ridge.

Public Education: Inform citizens about the roles and limitations of emergency departments while ensuring staff strictly adhere to protocols.