Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, has confirmed that a security officer on duty was assaulted earlier this week during an incident at the facility’s Labour Ward.

In a statement issued on February 20, 2026, and signed by the hospital’s Head of Public Relations, Juliana Haruna, management said the incident occurred on Tuesday, February 18, at about 7:28 p.m.

According to the statement, the suspect—an 18-year-old identified as Gabriel Dimson—had accompanied his mother and a friend to the hospital.

He was reportedly asked by the security officer to relocate to the reception area, in line with hospital regulations that prohibit visitors from loitering around the Labour Ward outside designated visiting hours.

Hospital authorities said the suspect ignored the instruction and became aggressive, pushing the officer to the ground and physically assaulting him.

The attack reportedly caused the officer to lose consciousness.

Medical personnel on duty intervened promptly and provided emergency care. The injured officer is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is said to be responding positively.

The incident has been reported to the Ghana Police Service, specifically the Adabraka District Police Command.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue, with management indicating that prosecution is expected to follow.

Hospital management strongly condemned the act, stressing that violence against staff will not be tolerated.

The statement underscored the vital role security personnel play in safeguarding patients, visitors, and healthcare workers within the facility.

The hospital has also appealed to the public to respect hospital rules and cooperate with staff at all times to help maintain a safe, calm, and orderly healthcare environment.