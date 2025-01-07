30 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has proposed marriage to broadcaster and actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The romantic gesture took place during a lively cooking session on 'McBrown's Kitchen'.

"I will schedule the day for the wedding. Right now you are vacant, right? I love you really. It's not fake," he said.

McBrown, who confirmed she is currently single, appeared to enjoy the playful atmosphere of the show.

"Okay, yeah I am vacant so give me a ring. Ladies and gentlemen, right now I am vacant," she said.

Throughout the session, Bukom Banku openly admired McBrown, even sharing his taste regarding women.

“I like thick women with shapes like yours. Your face, your money, your beauty, just like you,” Bukom Banku told McBrown while they were cooking banku and tilapia.

In addition to his marriage proposal, Bukom Banku reflected on his life after boxing.

He announced his retirement in November 2023 and has since focused on supporting his two sons, Abu Kamoko and Mustafa Kamoko, who are following in his footsteps and pursuing careers in boxing.

Bukom Banku gained prominence after winning a bronze medal in the heavyweight category at the 1999 All-Africa Games in South Africa.

He retired with an impressive record of 29 wins from 30 bouts, including 21 knockouts, with his only defeat coming in 2017 against former Olympian Bastir Samir.

Watch the video below