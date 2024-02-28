5 hours ago

Gareth Henderby, Head of Right to Dream Academy International, has praised the abilities of their recent acquisition, Araphat Mohammed, highlighting his strong and dynamic left foot.

Mohammed, 18, finalized his transfer to the Danish club in January but awaited his work permit before being eligible to play for the Wild Tigers.

"Araphat is an incredibly talented left-footed midfielder who possesses excellent ball control and technique," Henderby remarked.

"He excels in tight spaces and demonstrates a natural ability to penetrate defensive lines. His tenure with Right to Dream began at the age of 12, and even at 10, he participated in our projects, making him an integral part of our organization for over 8 years."

Henderby expressed confidence in Mohammed's decision to join FC Nordsjælland, emphasizing the positive impact of transitioning to a professional environment.

"I am certain that joining FC Nordsjælland is the right move for him. His potential is evident, and stepping into a professional setup like FC Nordsjælland will provide him with daily challenges and opportunities to progress further in his development," he stated.

The Right to Dream Academy has a distinguished track record of nurturing talented players for Ghana, with notable alumni including Kudus Mohammed, Ernest Nuamah, Francis Abu, Abdul Mumin, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, among others.