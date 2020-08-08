2 hours ago

Right To Dream Academy has cautioned the public to beware of fake registration forms purported to be coming from them.

Some registration forms have been circulating on social media informing prospective players to purchase the forms to gain access to trials been organized by the famed academy.

The Academy has issued a statement on their Facebook page alerting the general public that the forms are fake and is meant to defraud unsuspecting persons.

Right to Dream Academy and most football clubs have been the target of fraudulent people who have intentions of duping vulnerable persons.

Below is the statement from Right To Dream