2 hours ago

Rihanna has given birth to her third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, with partner A$AP Rocky.

The singer announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her cradling her daughter alongside miniature pink boxing gloves.

The New Addition

Rocki Irish Mayers is the couple’s first daughter, and their third child overall. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also share two sons, Riot and RZA.

The couple announced Rihanna’s pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Rihanna’s Career

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, has been making waves in the music industry for over two decades.

She recently celebrated 20 years since the release of her first album and has launched multiple businesses, including Fenty Beauty and a lingerie company.

Her net worth has been estimated at over a billion dollars.

Reactions

Fans have rejoiced at the birth announcement on social media, with the post racking up over 5 million likes in two hours.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made headlines this year, as A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend in a trial that saw Rihanna bring her two sons to court.