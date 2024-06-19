51 minutes ago

Portuguese club Rio Ave has confirmed the departure of Ghanaian international Emmanuel Boateng, marking the end of his productive two-year stint with the team.

Boateng, a former Black Stars striker, joined Rio Ave in August 2022 on a two-year contract following his departure from Chinese club Dalian Pro.

During his time with Rio Ave, Boateng showcased his talent and contributed significantly to the team's performance, scoring crucial goals.

In the recently concluded season, the former Levante attacker impressed with seven goals and four assists in 27 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight.

With the expiration of his contract, both Rio Ave and Emmanuel Boateng have agreed to part ways. Boateng is among the eight players released by the club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old forward is now set to search for a new club ahead of the 2024/25 football season, aiming to continue his professional career at another club.