Rio Ave, a top-tier Portuguese club, is reportedly interested in securing the loan signing of Ghanaian winger Abdul Issahaku Fatawu from Sporting Lisbon for the upcoming 2023 summer transfer window.

The club hopes to provide the 19-year-old with guaranteed playing time in the Primeira Liga.

Fatawu has had an impressive season for Sporting Lisbon's under-19 team, scoring 9 goals.

He has also made seven appearances for the senior team, showing his potential to excel at the highest level.

Rio Ave has a history of taking on talented young Ghanaian players on loan from major clubs in Portugal, with the late Christian Atsu being a prime example during his time at Porto U19.

If the loan move goes ahead, Fatawu will have the opportunity to further develop his game and make a significant impact in the Primeira Liga.

The player's contract with Sporting Lisbon is set to expire on June 30, 2027.