Police used tear gas and water cannons against crowds in central Brussels on Sunday after violence broke out as Morocco fans celebrated their country’s victory over Belgium in the FIFA World Cup.

Riot police were deployed to a Christmas market in the downtown area of the Belgian capital, and police ordered the shutdown of some public transport lines. Fires were set and rocks were thrown at vehicles. A group of young Morocco supporters smashed up a car and rental scooters, according to footage from a BBC journalist on the scene.

A hundred police officers were dispatched against the football supporters who destroyed street furniture and threw projectiles at the police, according to reports. At least one vehicle was set on fire.

“Dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety,” Brussels police said, according to Le Soir. At least 10 people were arrested, the newspaper reported.

Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup tournament and was celebrated exuberantly by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots.

Rajae Maouane, a Belgian politician with Moroccan heritage who is co-president of French-speaking party Ecolo, condemned the violence. “No excuse for the violent behavior of these ‘supporters,'” she tweeted. “Real supporters celebrate with joy and respect.”

Rudi Vervoort, the Socialist minister-president of the Brussels Capital region’s government, wrote on Twitter: “Nothing justifies the vandalism of these hooligans who bring shame to real fans. The police is doing everything it can to maintain public order.”

The majority of celebrations in Brussels by the city’s sizeable Moroccan community were peaceful, others were careful to point out. The Moroccan diaspora in Belgium numbers around half a million people.

There were also disturbances in the Belgian cities of Antwerp and Liège, the Associated Press reported.

Philippe Close, the Socialist mayor of the city of Brussels, also condemned the violence, and advised football supporters not to come to the center of town. The Brussels police advised people not to travel to the Boulevard du Midi and adjacent streets.

“Violence is inappropriate in such circumstances,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “Football should be a party,” he added.

“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said.

The Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang seized on the altercations to further its nationalist, anti-immigration and anti-Islam agenda. The party’s Chairman Tom Van Grieken said Belgians with Moroccan heritage are “free to leave” the country.

Police in the Netherlands said violence erupted in Rotterdam, with riot officers attempting to break up a group of 500 football fans who pelted police with fireworks and glass, the AP reported. Unrest was also reported in Amsterdam and The Hague.

