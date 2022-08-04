1 hour ago

Fast rising gospel artise, Esi Nudze has released a new song called "Xorla" an Ewe word which means "Saviour".

The new song which is fast streaming on digital platforms is an afrobeat Gospel Song and is being jamed by the youth as it falls within the contemporary style of Gospel music.

Esi Nudze in an interview explained that "I am a contemporary Gospel artiste. This song Xorla is an afrobeat Gospel song. My style of writing doesn't usually fall into traditional

Church music. I like a blend. My style of singing is actually Neosoul. I find that it matches perfectly with my voice texture. I didn't choose this style, it's just what comes naturally".

On the New single "Xorla", Esi Nudze said "I wrote this song back in University and it is very dear to my heart. The lyrics say my saviour is alive. The bible tells of a man named Jesus who was born in modern day Asia but he was actually God in human flesh. God came to earth to give His life for us so we can be free from sin, guilt, depression, sickness and misery and have the very life of God. The bible records that this same Jesus ascended to heaven and will come again soon. My saviour is alive".

In a response to why she sings in Ewe, She said "I have other songs written in English but I chose to write this song in Ewe because I believe it reflects my background and I think there is nothing more authentic than singing in one's own language".

She revealed that her passion for singing dates back to her Secondary School days where she was part of the School choir and other singing groups. "Music runs in my veins. I actually love acting as well, I took part in many stage plays on campus whiles I was at the university of Ghana, Legon", she added.

On upcoming projects; she hinted "I plan on releasing many more Gospel songs and embarking on community outreaches and evangelism".

Kindly download and enjoy "XORLA" on digital platforms.

https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/music/97825652?srModel=byWH&srList=ANDROID

Boomplay

https://music.apple.com/gh/album/xorla-saviour/1637912907?i=1637912908&ls

Apple music

https://youtu.be/laZWpUKPly0