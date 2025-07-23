1 hour ago

The Ghana AIDS Commission has expressed concern over the rising rates of HIV infections among young people, particularly those aged 15 to 24.

Recent data from the Commission reveals a troubling trend where many young individuals are prioritising pregnancy prevention over protection against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Dr. Prosper Akanbong, Director-General of the Commission, highlighted this alarming development on Tuesday, July 22, linking the surge in infections to an increasing preference for emergency contraceptives over condoms.

“We are seeing high infection rates among young and adolescent groups. The 15 to 24 age group is experiencing a progressively rising trend in HIV cases, and that is very worrisome,” Dr. Akanbong said.

He explained that many young people are more focused on preventing pregnancy than protecting themselves from HIV, leading to a spike in the use of emergency contraceptive pills while condom usage remains low.

“They tend to think more about the fear of pregnancy rather than the fear of infections. So, you see the use of emergency contraceptives on the rise, but not enough condom use,” he lamented.

Dr. Akanbong stressed the urgent need for enhanced public education and awareness campaigns to address misconceptions about HIV and reproductive health, encouraging safer sexual practices among the youth.