FIFA referee Rita Boateng Nkansah has been selected to officiate the highly anticipated 2023/24 MTN FA Cup final clash between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano.

Known for her exceptional officiating skills, Nkansah, named the best female referee in the 2022/23 season, has consistently demonstrated excellence in both male and female competitions at domestic, CAF, and FIFA levels.

Assisting Nkansah in the final will be Alice Farizua Chakule as Assistant I, Patricia Kyeraa as Assistant II, and Juliet Appiah as the Fourth Referee.

The final is set to kick off at 6pm on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium, promising an exciting showcase of Ghanaian football talent.