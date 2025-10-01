4 hours ago

A recent report from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) reveals that road accidents have claimed the lives of 1,937 persons between January and August 2025.

The alarming statistics also show that 10,957 people were injured, and 9,626 accident cases were reported during the same period.

Causes Of Road Accidents

According to Abraham Amaliba, Acting Director-General of NRSA, speeding is a major contributor to road accidents, accounting for over 80% of motorists exceeding speed limits in rural and urban areas.

Other factors include indiscriminate pedestrian activities like hawking and poor road engineering and maintenance.

Vehicles Involved

The report highlights the types of vehicles involved in the accidents:

– Commercial Vehicles: 5,515

– Private Vehicles: 6,647

– Motorcycles: 4,186

The NRSA boss was speaking during a visit to the Authority by the deputy Transport minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

The Authority is calling for the amendment of Road Traffic Regulations (LI 2180) to remove broken-down vehicles and automate traffic enforcement to check speeding.

Additionally, NRSA plans to intensify road safety education and mainstream road safety into the activities of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Government Support

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, commended NRSA for its efforts in ensuring road safety and assured the Ministry’s support to reduce road crashes.

She also visited the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) and Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) to familiarize herself with their operations.

Railway Development

The GRDA is set to commence railway operations from Tema to Mpakadan on October 1, 2025, with ongoing projects including the Tema-Nsawam and Takoradi-Nsuta railway lines.

This development aims to create employment opportunities for the youth.

DVLA’s Progress

The DVLA has seen a significant increase in revenue through its sticker implementation, issuing about 12,000 stickers compared to the previous 2,000.

The Authority plans to change all number plates to meet global standards in 2026 and has introduced systems to ensure efficiency at its offices.