The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of robust security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang tomorrow, January 7.

To ensure a smooth event, the Police have designated a security operational perimeter encompassing key areas, including the Ako Adjei Interchange, AU Roundabout, State House, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Accra Sports Stadium, Independence (Black Star) Square, Ministries Traffic Light, and Customs Headquarters.

Within this perimeter, road closures and restrictions on human and vehicular movement will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the day of the ceremony.

Road Closures and Diversions

Several roads will be closed, including:

28th February Road from Customs Headquarters to Castle Road Junction.

Lokko Street towards the AU Roundabout.

Starlet 91 Road from Ministries Traffic Light to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Traffic diversions will be implemented as follows:

Vehicles from La, Labone, and Osu heading to the Central Business District will be redirected via Salem Avenue and Oxford Street.

Traffic on John Evans Atta Mills High Street heading to Independence Square will be diverted onto Liberia Road at Customs Headquarters.

Motorists on Lokko Street towards Castle Road must use Ajumaku and Oxford Streets.

Traffic from AU Roundabout heading to Castle Road will be rerouted onto Abdul Diouf and King Hassan Roads.

Public Access and Parking

Parking will be available at designated locations, including the Forecourt of the State House, Efua Sutherland Park, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture premises. Residents and attendees are advised to adhere to traffic regulations and directives from the Police.

The Police have urged the public to cooperate fully with security personnel to ensure a safe and successful inauguration ceremony.