1 hour ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has revealed that 1,937 people lost their lives in road crashes across Ghana between January and August 2025.

According to the Authority’s latest report, 16,348 vehicles were involved in accidents during the period, leading to 10,957 injuries across 9,626 recorded cases. The breakdown includes 5,515 commercial vehicles, 6,647 private vehicles, and 4,186 motorcycles.

The figures were disclosed by Abraham Amaliba, Acting Director-General of the NRSA, during a tour of the Authority by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, to familiarise herself with its operations.

Mr. Amaliba identified speeding as the leading cause of crashes, accounting for more than 80%. He added that motorists continue to flout speed limits in both rural and urban areas. Other contributing factors, he noted, include indiscriminate pedestrian activity such as street hawking, and poor road engineering and maintenance.

The NRSA is proposing amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations (LI 2180) to strengthen the removal of broken-down vehicles and is also calling for automated traffic enforcement to curb speeding.

Moving forward, the Authority intends to intensify road safety education, integrate its work into the programmes of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and continue promoting motorcycle safety by encouraging the use of helmets and protective gear.

Mr. Amaliba, however, expressed concern about inadequate funding for road safety interventions and appealed for government support to secure financial clearance to replace staff who have exited.

Deputy Minister Affo-Toffey commended the NRSA’s efforts and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to reducing crashes and saving lives.

Her tour also covered the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

At the GRDA, Acting Chief Executive Dr. Frederick Apoh announced that operations on the Tema–Mpakadan railway line will commence on October 1, 2025, with work ongoing on the Tema–Nsawam and Takoradi–Nsuta projects. He said the rail expansion will create job opportunities for young people.

At the DVLA, Acting Chief Executive Julius N. Kotey reported that a new sticker system had boosted issuance from 2,000 to 12,000, significantly increasing revenue. He further revealed that all number plates will be replaced by 2026 to align with global standards.

Mr. Kotey added that new systems have been rolled out to enhance efficiency at DVLA offices in Adenta, Bole, Dormaa, Bechem, and Asamankese, among others.

Mrs. Affo-Toffey assured the agencies of government backing to strengthen service delivery and enhance their role in national development.