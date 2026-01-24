1 hour ago

Ghana recorded 2,949 road traffic deaths in 2025, following a surge in crashes and vehicle involvement across the country, according to provisional figures from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

The data shows that 14,743 road crashes occurred between January and December 2025, up from 13,489 in 2024. This represents a 9.3 percent increase in reported crashes within a year.

Vehicle involvement also rose during the period. A total of 24,938 vehicles were involved in road crashes in 2025, compared to 22,975 vehicles in 2024, marking an 8.5 percent increase.

Fatalities recorded the steepest growth among all indicators. Road deaths climbed from 2,494 in 2024 to 2,949 in 2025, an additional 455 lives lost. This translates into an 18.2 percent rise, making fatalities the fastest-growing aspect of Ghana’s road safety challenge last year.

Injuries from traffic crashes increased as well. The NRSA recorded 16,714 injured persons in 2025, up from 15,607 the previous year, reflecting a 7.1 percent rise and adding pressure to health and emergency response systems.

Pedestrians continued to face significant risk on Ghana’s roads. The data indicates that 2,561 pedestrians were knocked down in traffic crashes in 2025, compared to 2,394 in 2024. The 7.0 percent increase has renewed concerns about pedestrian safety, particularly in busy urban centres and high-traffic corridors.

The latest figures underscore the growing public safety and public health impact of road traffic crashes, as authorities and road safety advocates call for stronger enforcement, improved infrastructure, and greater public awareness to reverse the trend.

Source: Citinewsroom