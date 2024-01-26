4 hours ago

About seven passengers are in critical condition following a robbery attack around Jamasi near Mampong in the Ashanti region.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 2:45 am on Friday.

The gun-wielding men robbed passengers on board several vehicles including a VIP bus with registration number AC 7419-15 travelling from Accra to Yeji and also bolted with an ambulance.

Three ambulance including the stolen one was also caught up in the robbery operation which lasted for about 30 minutes..

The incident unfolded when the robbers set up a roadblock.

The driver of the VIP bus shared the experience with Adom News’ Daniel Tachie, describing it as terrifying.

The driver narrated he was ascending a hill when the robbers flashed a torchlight, signaling him to stop and slowed down because he thought it was a police checkup.

“One of them pointed a gun at me, insisting I stop the bus and ordered that I opened the door which I did. They entered the bus and started shooting indiscriminately. They stole parcels which were been delivered and my money,” he narrated.

Fortunately for them, there was a police escort on board the VIP bus who engaged on a shootout with the robbers, injuring one.

Some passengers he said sustained injuries as the robbers fired through the windscreen and are on admission at the Mampong Government Hospital.

Watch the video attached above: