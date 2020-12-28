1 hour ago

Broadcast Journalist with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and morning show of Accra-based Angel Fm Captain Godsbrain Smart had his Trantra Hill House in Accra raided by thieves on Sunday dawn.

According to the Mile 7 District Police who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, the journalist had all exterior driving mirrors of his three (3) Toyota four-wheel-drives stolen.

They also made away with the wind shield guards of all the vehicles including 2 Toyota Land Cruisers with registration numbers GE 7113 – 17 and GS 1-16 and one Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GR 9111- 16 parked in his compound.

The victim upon the arrival of the police investigators, showed them the exact place where the exterior mirrors and the wind shield guards were on each car and the police on inspection detected all six driving mirrors of all three vehicles were all stolen.

A hand written note was fixed on the Prado vehicle with registration GR 9111 – 16 read “Captain Smart keep supporting NPP. This is just the start and the beginning. We will come back”.

Crime Scene experts from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters were called to the scene and it was processed.