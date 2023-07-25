40 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Robert Addo Sowah, has expressed his gratitude for leaving the club without any trouble after his contract with the Ghana Premier League side expired.

In a recent interview, Sowah revealed that circumstances beyond his control led to his departure but acknowledged that he felt at home during his time with the Phobian Club.

Sowah shared his approach to managing disagreements and misunderstandings, stating that he made a conscious effort not to engage in quarrels with teammates, management members, or supporters.

By remaining calm and addressing the root cause of any disagreements, he successfully navigated potential conflicts.

The 29-year-old defender recalled a challenging period during the 2017/2018 league season when he felt unwanted and spent months on the bench without playing.

However, when he finally got the chance to showcase his skills, he proved his worth and played a crucial role in solidifying the team's defense.

He recounted an incident during Coach Frank Nuttal's time when he considered leaving the club due to lack of playing time.

However, during a crucial match in the MTN FA Cup against Inter Allies, Sowah's performance turned the tide in his favor, and he became a regular starter for the team, earning the admiration of fans.

Throughout his seven-year stint with Hearts of Oak, Sowah demonstrated versatility by effectively playing in both left-back and center-back positions.

His ability to read the game and distribute the ball efficiently made him a valuable asset to the team.

Despite facing underrated moments whenever a new coach came in, Sowah always proved himself when given the opportunity, earning praise from the coaching staff.

Known for his commitment and dependable nature, Sowah played a pivotal role in helping Hearts of Oak clinch the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the President's Cup in 2022.

Having left Hearts of Oak, Sowah's management is currently in search of a new contract for the talented defender, as he looks forward to continuing his football journey elsewhere.