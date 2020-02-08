23 minutes ago

BREMEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 17: Robin Quaison of Mainz celebrates his teams third goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 17, 2019 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Thomas F. Starke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Swedish born Ghana attacker Robin Quaison was the hero for Mainz O5 as he scored a hat trick on Saturday after against Hertha Berlin in their German Bundesliga game to ease his side's relegation woes.

The struggling Hertha Berlin have one just a game in 2020 in their last 5 matches under former German trainer Jurgen Klinsmann who took charge of the team in November last year.

Quaison run the show despite Hertha's expensive acquisition from Milan Kristof Piatek starting for the home side as the Swede born Ghanaian scored either side of half time before converting from the spot to record his hat trick.

Hertha Berlin were reduced to ten men after Marius Wolf received his second caution just before the end of the game.

The home side consolation goal came from former Chelsea academy graduate Jeffrey Bruma who guided the ball into his own net.

It leave Hertha Berlin 14th on the league log and just two places above the relegation zone in the Bundesliga.