1 hour ago

Robin Winston Yaw Paintsil proved to be the hero for Tromso in their 1-0 victory over Stromsgodset in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.

The Ghanaian forward scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute to secure three crucial points for his team.

Paintsil, who joined Tromso from Kjelsås in January 2023, scored his first goal for the club since his winter switch.

The goal was a result of a swift counter-attack by Tromso, with Paintsil finishing off a well-worked move with a clinical left-footed finish past the goalkeeper.

The goal was a testament to the 23-year-old's sharpness and ability to make the most of his opportunities in front of goal.

The win sees Tromso move up to 3rd after four matches in the Norway Eliteserien league table, with 8 points from their four matches and two points adrift leaders Bodo/Glimt.

Speaking after the game, Paintsil expressed his delight at scoring the winning goal, saying:

"That was amazing. I didn't expect this myself, but it was a lot of fun," says Paintsil to TV 2.

Tromso coach Gaute Helstrup also praised his team but added that they could have done better but was happy with the three points.

"I am very happy with a lot today, but then we see that we can still become a much better football team. You can look at the table, but we are happy to bring home the three points", said Tromsø coach Gaute Helstrup to TV 2.

Paintsil who was born in Norway to Ghanaian parents has played just twice this season for his side.