34 minutes ago

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan star Robinho has spoken publicly for the first time since beginning his nine-year prison sentence in Brazil, addressing rumours about his treatment and lifestyle behind bars.

The 41-year-old ex-Brazil international, currently serving time at Tremembé Prison in São Paulo for his role in a 2013 sexual assault case in Italy, appeared composed in a recently released video, refuting reports of special privileges or poor mental health.

“My diet and my sleeping schedule are the same as everyone else’s. I’ve never eaten anything different or received any special treatment,” Robinho said.

He also denied claims of holding influence among inmates, adding, “They’ve told lies saying I’m a leader or that I have mental health issues. I never had that, and I’ve never taken medication.”

Detailing his daily routine, the former footballer revealed that Sundays are the only days set aside for recreation. “We only play on Sundays, when there’s no work activity. It’s hard being in prison, but thank God I keep a cool head,” he noted.

Reflecting on the prison system’s purpose, Robinho said, “Here, the focus is on re-education and resocialisation. The guards are in charge, and we inmates obey.”

His remarks follow reports that a judge recently denied his request to be transferred to another facility. Robinho and his co-defendant, Ricardo Falco, are both serving their sentences at Tremembé, where they were reunited three months after his arrival.