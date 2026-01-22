1 hour ago

Robot dogs will put out fires that are too dangerous for humans

Robot dogs will put out fires that are too dangerous for humans as DEEP Robotics unveils an AI-powered emergency firefighting system designed to reduce risks to rescue teams and transform disaster response.

A New Frontline for Firefighting

In scenes that once belonged firmly to science fiction, robotic dogs are now being deployed to confront some of the most dangerous fires humans face. A new emergency response system unveiled by robotics firm DEEP Robotics promises to reshape how firefighters tackle extreme disasters, using artificial intelligence and coordinated machines to enter environments deemed too risky for people.

The company says its newly launched Emergency Firefighting Solution marks a decisive shift away from traditional, human-centred firefighting methods. Instead, it relies on intelligent, collaborative robotic systems that can assess, contain and respond to emergencies while keeping human operators at a safe distance.

At the heart of the system is a coordinated team of robots, including four-legged “robot dogs”, wheeled reconnaissance units, heavy-duty firefighting machines and autonomous logistics carriers. Together, they form a fully integrated response network capable of operating in fires, chemical leaks and natural disasters.

According to DEEP Robotics, the platform is “much more than just a robotic product.” In a statement, the company described it as “a fully connected, closed-loop system that includes detection, precision response, ‘intelligent’ transportation, and secure communication.”

The aim, it says, is simple: to reduce human exposure to extreme danger while improving the speed and accuracy of emergency responses.

Eyes, Ears and Reassurance in Dangerous Zones

The reconnaissance robots play a crucial role in the early stages of an incident. Equipped with high-precision LiDAR sensors, dual-spectrum pan-tilt-zoom cameras and gas detection modules, the machines can move through rubble, smoke-filled corridors and poorly lit spaces.

They are designed to identify hazardous gases, map unstable structures and locate trapped victims. In a striking human touch, some units are fitted with voice modules that allow them to communicate with people caught inside disaster zones, offering reassurance while rescue plans are coordinated.

Precision Firepower Without Human Exposure

The firefighting robots themselves are built for endurance and accuracy. Four-legged water robots use high-pressure pulse systems to release fine, micron-sized water mist, rapidly suppressing flames while, as the company puts it, “separating man from fire”.

Larger water cannon robots can fire water or foam up to 60 metres, with adjustable spray patterns that allow precise targeting even when obstacles block direct access. Both systems are protected by dual-layer spray cooling, enabling them to withstand intense heat during prolonged operations.

Logistics, Drones and Real-Time Intelligence

Supporting the frontline units are autonomous logistics robots capable of transporting essential equipment such as oxygen tanks and drilling tools. The entire operation is coordinated through multi-way communication technology, offering millisecond-level latency and reliable performance even in areas with weak signals.

Integration with aerial drones adds another dimension, creating what DEEP describes as an “air-ground-underground” network. This provides real-time data transmission and 3D mapping, giving commanders a comprehensive picture of unfolding emergencies.

Tested in the Real World

DEEP Robotics says the system has already demonstrated its effectiveness. In a firefighting robotics competition in Fuzhou, its X30 robot dog outperformed rivals in a tunnel scenario where more than 65% of the area was obstructed. During the 2025 Joint Emergency Rescue Exercise, the robots successfully handled scaffold collapses, hazardous leaks and active fires, locating all trapped individuals.

The company also reports successful deployment during a natural gas leak in Inner Mongolia, where its robots enabled rapid environmental assessment and faster response times.

DEEP claims its four-legged firefighting robot now holds a “90 percent market share in the firefighting industry”, positioning robot dogs as a new standard in emergency response — and suggesting a future where machines increasingly take on the most dangerous jobs to keep humans safe.