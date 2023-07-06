1 hour ago

Rochdale AFC, an English League Two club, has made a significant addition to their squad with the loan signing of defender Kwaku Oduroh.

The talented player, who belongs to Derby County of the Sky Bet League One, will spend the entire season on loan with Rochdale.

Upon joining the team, the 20-year-old expressed his excitement about the new chapter in his career.

Oduroh remarked, "I'm absolutely delighted. The manager demonstrated a genuine interest in me, which was very promising. We had extensive discussions throughout the off-season, and there was a clear plan in place."

As a loanee, Oduroh understands the importance of earning the manager's trust and contributing positively to the squad's development.

He stated, "By coming on loan, I need to prove that I can be an asset to the team and aid their progression. It means everything to me as a young player to have the manager's confidence in my abilities."

Eager to showcase his skills, Oduroh expressed his determination to seize this new opportunity. He said, "I'm eager to demonstrate my capabilities.

Due to certain circumstances, I haven't had the chance to fully showcase my potential thus far in my career. However, this loan spell provides me with a fresh opportunity to prove myself.

I am incredibly excited and ready to hit the ground running."

Rochdale AFC has secured a promising talent in Kwaku Oduroh, and the club and fans eagerly await the positive impact he will make on the pitch throughout the season.