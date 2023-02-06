3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was accorded a rousong welcome by hordes of NPP supporters Monday morning, as he arrived in the ancient Savannah Regional town for the funeral of Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula.

The Vice President was accompanied by about 40 NPP MPs from various constituencies across the country, and together, they made the journey from Tamale to Salaga in a bus.

Alhaji Jawula, a former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, public servant, and also a member of the NPP, died recently in the United States.

Dr. Bawumia's powerful delegation also included Ministers of State and and some senior national party executives, including the NPP General Secretary.

Surprisingly, the Vice President and the 40 MPs made the two-hour journey from the Tamale Airport to Salaga in a bus, and as the bus arrived in Salaga, scores of party executives and enthusiast gave the Vice President a rousing reception

Majority Leader, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and the Majority Chief Whip, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh were part of the MPs who accompanied the Vice President.

Also included were : Hon. Kennedy Osei-Nyarko - MP, Akim Swedru, Hon. Alex Tetteh - MP, Sefwi Akontombra, Hon. Sheila Bartels - MP, Ablekuma North, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama - MP, Yendi, Hon. Habib Iddrisu - MP, Tolon, Hon. Hassan Tampuli - MP, Gushegu, Hon. Iddi Abdullah - MP, Salaga North, Hon. Alex Agyare - MP, Kade, Hon. Amidu Chinia - MP, Sissala East, Hon. Abanga Abdulai - MP, Binduri, Hon. Tahidu Abdul Razak - MP, Cheripuni, Hon. Dr. Prince Armah - MP, Kwesimintim, Hon. Steven Jalulah - MP, Pru West, Hon. Oscar Liwal - MP, Yunyoo, Hon. Hardi Tuferu - MP, Nanton, Hon. John Benbam Jabaah - Zabzugu, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe - MP, Effia., Hon. Collins Ntim - MP, Offinso North, Hon. Okyere-Agyekum - MP, Fanteakwa South, Hon. Dr Amin Anta - MP, Karaga, Hon.Mustapha Ussif - MP, Yagba - Kubori, Hon. Kofi Marfo - MP, Achiase, Hon. Akwasi Konadu - MP, Manhyia North, Hon. Nana Eyiah - MP, Gomoah Central, Hon. Freda Prempeh - MP, Tano North, Hon. Elvis Morris Donkor - MP, Abura/Asebu/Kwamankesse, Hon. Philip Basoa - MP, Kumawu, Hon. Tina Mensah - MP, Weija Gbawe, Paul Twum-Barimah - MP, Dormaa East, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul-MP, Bimbilla, Hon. Mohammed Asei Seini - MP, Daboya.