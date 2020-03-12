1 hour ago

The Royal Morocco Football Federation has extended a kind gesture of donating football to each member of the Black Princesses team.

The Ghana Under-20 women have been in Morrocco upon the invitation of the federation for a friendly to mark the celebration of the 2020 International Women’s Day last Sunday.

The Black Princesses were beaten 3-2 by the Morocco senior national team at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat-Sale.

The team has, since the match, continued to use the King Mohammed VI facilities to train courtesy the Moroccan Federation.

The Black Princesses are preparing to commence their campaign in the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau. The team will be heading back home from a worthwhile experience in Morocco on Thursday, March 12.