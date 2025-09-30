2 hours ago

In a landmark move blending tradition and opportunity, King Nii Tackie Tsuru II, the King of the Ga State, has partnered with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew to create a developmental pathway for young Ghanaian footballers, particularly from the Ga community.

During a working visit to the United States, the Ga Mantse met with key figures at the Ohio-based club, initiating discussions aimed at nurturing U12 talent and preparing them for elite football exposure.

The collaboration is seen as a transformational step in bridging grassroots potential with global platforms, offering young players a chance to dream beyond borders.

Columbus Crew’s Ghanaian Legacy:

The Crew’s connection to Ghana runs deep:



Yaw Yeboah scored the winning goal in the 2023 MLS Cup final



Jonathan Mensah captained the side to 2022 success



Past Ghanaian stars include Harrison Afful, Lalas Abubakar, Ema Boateng, and David Accam



Derrick Jones, a Bantama native, is currently part of the squad, helping secure a 2025 playoff berth

This initiative reflects a growing trend of royal leadership engaging in youth empowerment, using football as a tool for social mobility, cultural pride, and international collaboration.

With Columbus Crew’s infrastructure and Ghana’s rich footballing DNA, the partnership could redefine how local talent is scouted, nurtured, and elevated onto the world stage.