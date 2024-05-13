16 hours ago

RS Berkane delivered a spectacular performance in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Zamalek.

The match burst into life as Berkane's Issoufou Dayo calmly converted a penalty, giving his team an early 1-0 lead just 13 minutes into the game.

Unfazed by their opponents, Berkane continued to assert their dominance, with Adil Tahif extending their lead with a well-taken goal 32 minutes into the first half. Berkane's relentless pressure kept Zamalek on the back foot, showcasing their determination to claim victory.

However, Zamalek showed resilience, mounting a spirited comeback in the second half. Seiffeddine Jaziri's timely goal injected new life into Zamalek's efforts, narrowing the scoreline and sparking urgency in both teams.

Despite Zamalek's valiant attempts to level the score, Berkane's solid defense and strategic play thwarted any further advances. The home team held firm until the final whistle, preserving their hard-earned lead and securing a crucial victory on their home turf.

With this triumph, Berkane gains a significant advantage heading into the highly anticipated second leg of the final. The stage is now set for an electrifying conclusion to the tournament, as both teams prepare to battle it out for the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup title.