2 hours ago

Belgian top-flight side RSC Anderlecht have signed highly-rated Ghanaian centre-back Antwi Dacosta on a season-long loan from Young Apostles FC.

The 18-year-old will join RSCA Futures, Anderlecht’s reserve and development team, for the 2025-2026 season, with the Belgian club retaining an option to make the move permanent.

Dacosta’s transfer marks the teenager’s first foray into European football after impressing with standout performances in the Ghana Premier League and during scouting showcases. He featured for Ghana’s national U20 team at the just ended U20 AFCON in Egypt where they were knocked out from the competition in the quarterfinals by the hosts.

Known for his composed style, aerial strength, and tactical awareness, Dacosta has been tipped as one of Ghana’s most promising young defenders.

His arrival at Anderlecht continues the club’s tradition of investing in African youth prospects, a formula that has seen numerous players graduate from the RSCA Futures setup into the first team and beyond.

Anderlecht, one of Belgium’s most historic clubs, have long been regarded as a hub for youth development, with the RSCA Futures competing in the Challenger Pro League (Belgium’s second tier) to accelerate the growth of their young talents.

For Dacosta, the move represents both a reward for his progress in Ghana and an opportunity to challenge himself at a higher level.

The deal is part of a growing collaboration between European clubs and emerging academies in Ghana aimed at streamlining talent development and facilitating smoother transitions for players entering the European market.

Dacosta joins a growing number of Ghanaian footballers making early moves abroad, reflecting the increasing confidence in domestic systems to produce elite-level talent.