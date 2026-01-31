4 hours ago

The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has imposed an administrative penalty of GH¢100,000 on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for failing to comply with requests for information relating to investigations into alleged financial malfeasance and premix fuel diversion in the Keta Municipality.

The penalty, according to the applicant, follows EOCO’s refusal to release official reports despite repeated applications made under the Right to Information law.

The matter dates back several years. In 2019 and again in 2023, petitions were filed with EOCO against Seth Yormewu and others, as well as Emmanuel Gemegah and others, over allegations of financial wrongdoing and the diversion of premix fuel meant for fishermen at Nukpesekope.

The petitions were intended to trigger full investigations into suspected corruption involving public resources and essential supplies meant for vulnerable fishing communities.

EOCO’s investigations in 2021 reportedly confirmed financial malfeasance within the Keta Municipal Assembly.

However, the petitioner claims the office remained silent on the separate allegations concerning premix fuel diversion, raising concerns about selective accountability.

The applicant believes EOCO, under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, deliberately failed to act against individuals implicated in the matter because of their alleged political affiliation with the ruling party at the time.

In an effort to obtain clarity and official documentation, the applicant submitted multiple Right to Information requests to EOCO, seeking access to investigation reports and updates on both cases.

Despite the legal obligation to provide such information under the RTI framework, EOCO reportedly declined to release the documents.

The petitioner said hopes were renewed following President John Mahama’s appointment of Raymond Archer as EOCO’s new Executive Director and Daniel Domelevo as Board Chairman, with expectations that the new leadership would restore transparency and ensure justice.

However, the applicant alleges that EOCO under Raymond Archer has also refused to provide the requested information, leading to an application for external review at the RTI Commission.

The RTI Commission’s decision to sanction EOCO with a GH¢100,000 administrative penalty is being interpreted by the applicant as a serious indictment of the office’s conduct.

The applicant argues that EOCO’s refusal has caused financial loss to the institution and may amount to gross misconduct under Act 989, which governs the right of citizens to access information held by public bodies.

The case, the applicant insists, represents a breach of constitutional rights, particularly Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to information, subject to lawful limitations.

The petitioner has vowed to pursue further action until justice is served, including submitting a petition to President Mahama to address what is described as continued institutional obstruction within EOCO.