5 hours ago

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai has been requested to step aside following allegations of match-fixing leveled against him.

The team finds itself embroiled in controversy after irate fans protested, expressing concerns about the coach's integrity, prompting the club's management to initiate a thorough investigation.

The accusations surfaced following RTU's disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Nsoatreman FC over the weekend.

Despite initially taking the lead through Mankuyeli Mohammed's goal in the 28th minute, RTU faltered under pressure, conceding an own goal and a late strike by Nsoatreman's Collins Kudjoe.

Fans voiced outrage, attributing the loss to what they perceived as questionable substitutions made by coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai during the match.

According to supporters, these substitutions weakened the team, allowing Nsoatreman to capitalize and secure victory.

Abdul Mohammed, RTU's Public Relations Officer, disclosed to Akoma Sports: "As you know we were the first team to score and when we came back for the second half, after some 10 to 15 minutes before they could equalize the goal.

What happened was that some substitutions were made and immediately after the substitutions, they got the opportunity to equalize the goal.

That's what angered the supporters because they realized that the players he took off were uncalled for and unnecessary because immediately he took them off, Nsoatreman equalized. They felt that the actions of the coach led to the defeat."

In response to the supporters' concerns, coach Abdulai has been temporarily relieved of his duties, with an assistant coach overseeing training sessions.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure an impartial investigation and prevent potential disruptions from disgruntled supporters.

RTU currently sits at the bottom of the table, six points away from danger, with just 25 points after 27 games. Their next match poses a tough challenge against league leaders FC Samartex.