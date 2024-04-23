5 hours ago

The management of Real Tamale United (RTU) has launched an investigation into allegations of match-fixing following accusations leveled against coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai by a faction of the club's supporters.

The allegations emerged after RTU's 2-1 home defeat to Nsoatreman FC over the weekend. Despite taking an early lead through Mankuyeli Mohammed's goal in the 28th minute, RTU suffered a setback with subsequent events, including an own goal and a late goal by Nsoatreman's Collins Kudjoe, resulting in their defeat.

The supporters attributed the loss to what they perceived as deliberate and detrimental substitutions made by coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai during the game.

Abdul Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of RTU, confirmed the ongoing investigation in an exclusive interview with Akoma Sports. He stated, "As you know we were the first team to score and when we came back for the second half, after some 10 to 15 minutes before they could equalize the goal. What happened was that some substitutions were made and immediately after the substitutions, they got the opportunity to equalize the goal. That's what angered the supporters because they realized that the players he took off were uncalled for and unnecessary because immediately he took them off, Nsoatreman equalized. They felt that the actions of the coach led to the defeat."

In response to the supporters' complaints, the club's management initiated an investigation into the allegations. As a precautionary measure, Coach Abdulai has been asked to step aside temporarily, allowing for an impartial investigation and to prevent any potential disruptions during training sessions.

RTU currently occupies the bottom position in the league standings with 25 points after week 27 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League. Despite their challenges, the club remains committed to addressing any concerns raised by stakeholders to ensure transparency and integrity within the team.