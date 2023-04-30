1 hour ago

Real Tamale United caused an upset at the Accra Sports Stadium as they defeated Accra Lions 2-1.

The Northern giants dominated the first half of the game and managed to score two goals through Issah Kuka and Baba Kushibu in the 17th and 35th minutes, respectively.

Despite their early lead, Real Tamale United continued to push forward and create opportunities to extend their advantage.

Accra Lions, on the other hand, struggled to make an impact and were unable to mount a serious challenge in the first half.

In the second half, Accra Lions improved their performance and managed to pull one back through Baba Apiiga in the 59th minute.

However, despite their efforts, they were unable to find the equalizer, and the game ended 2-1 in favour of Real Tamale United.

The victory is a significant one for Real Tamale United, who have struggled for form this season. The win will give them a much-needed boost in confidence as they continue their campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions, on the other hand, will be disappointed with the result, as they had hoped to build on their recent run of good form.

However, they will have the opportunity to bounce back in their upcoming matches and continue their push up the league table.

Real Tamale United's 2-1 win over Accra Lions was a well-deserved victory, as they dominated the game for much of the first half.

The win will give them a much-needed boost in confidence as they look to climb up the Ghana Premier League standings.