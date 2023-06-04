3 hours ago

Real Tamale United secured a 2-1 victory over Hearts of Oak in a challenging week 33 match at the Ohene Gyan Stadium, propelled by Stephen Dankwa Badu's goal.

The game started slowly as both teams took time to settle and find their rhythm. Hearts of Oak had some early incursions, but their attempts were saved by the RTU goalkeeper.

Real Tamale United initially appeared a bit sluggish, opting to stay deep in their half to avoid conceding an early goal.

Hearts of Oak eventually broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Linda Mtange scored a well-taken goal from Surah Seidu's assist, giving the hosts the lead.

Just before halftime, Real Tamale United had a chance to equalize, but Sadat Mohammed's effort was saved by Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper.

In the second half, Real Tamale United came out stronger and found the equalizer just a minute before the break, with Manaf Umar Gumah scoring from a rebound.

The match then became a closely contested affair, with both teams showing exciting and explosive end-to-end action.

Real Tamale United eventually took the lead for the first time in the game in the 79th minute, with Stephen Badu connecting with Baba Kushibo's cross to score the winning goal.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of Real Tamale United.

With this crucial victory, Real Tamale United secured their survival in the league and currently occupies the 9th position on the table with 46 points.