Real Tamale United on Wednesday unveiled their marquee signing in the shape of David Abagna Sandan ahead of the new season.

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United(RTU) have reached ah agreement with AshantiGold for the transfer of midfielder David Abagna Sandan.

Reports reaching us indicate that the newly promoted side have stumped up a mammoth GHC100,000 for the transfer of the talented player with the miners getting 25% on a future sell on fee.

The Tamale based club have reportedly paid 70% of the fee and will settle the remainder during the second round.

Real Tamale United(RTU) beat off stiff competition from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko to the signing of AshGold midfielder.

Kotoko haboured interest in the 23 year old playmaker as they expressed it in a letter to the miners but failed to reach an agreement with his club AshGold.

RTU have found an agreement with AshGold over the transfer of the midfielder who has also agreed personal terms with the Tamale based club.

David Abagna Sandan has signed a three year deal with his new side that will keep him at Tamale till 2024.

The midfielder produced some eye catching performances in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season as he scored 9 goals in 30 matches while chipping in with 5 assists winning four man of the man accolades.

AshGold reached the finals of the MTN FA Cup before losing 7-8 to eventual winners Accra Hearts of Oak with the midfielder scoring two goals.

The 23 year old is making a return to the land of his birth Tamale where he started his footballing journey before joining defunct Wa All Stars.

He played a huge role as then Wa All Stars won their maiden Ghana Premier League title in 2016 scoring ten goals.