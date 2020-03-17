1 hour ago

General Manager for Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has applauded the decision arrived at by the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The Accra based side were awarded all three points after lodging a protest against Medeama SC in their match day 12 encounter at the Akoon Park which Medeama Sc won the said league game through a Prince Opoku Agyemang goal.

Olympics protested that Medeama had fielded an unqualified player in the shape of Nana Kofi Babil who had received accumulated three yellow cards in previous games.

The Disciplinary Committee have decided to award all three points to Great Olympics with Medeama losing three points from their accumulated points total.

"There are rules and regulations in every sport including Ludo. Clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns and others resort to boardroom points. Rules and regulation are very vital in every competition," Oluboi Commodore told Kumasi FM

"I’m glad Medeama want to pursue the case legally and not through violence,they are eligible to go to every length.

"I can bet you Medeama cannot even appeal the case left alone going to Court of Arbitration for Sports." he said.