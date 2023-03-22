3 hours ago

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has debunked rumours that the leadership of the party is working to remove Muntaka Mubarak as its Member of Parliament for Asawase.

Rumours of Muntaka’s removal have been rife in recent times after some party supporters and branch executives in the Asawase constituency organized a press conference to question the competence of their parliamentary representative with some demanding for him to be replaced going into the 2024 general elections.

But speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Gyamfi assured that the party will never protect individuals but instead, protect seats to increase their numbers in Parliament.

He said it is ridiculous the rumour had gained traction because the party doesn’t have the power to remove legislators but can rather engage the necessary stakeholders in certain instances for the greater good.

“It is ridiculous because the party cannot remove any Member of Parliament. MPs are elected by their constituents, so the party has no power to remove a Member of Parliament. The fate of all aspirants or candidates will be determined by the delegates in the 275 constituencies and so the party will not protect any individual, but the party is protecting all the 275 seats but also where for good reason, the party has to engage various stakeholders on specific issues to build consensus, the party will do so.”

The rumour began after the leadership of the NDC announced the replacement of Mr. Muntaka with Kwame Agbodza as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament on January 24.

The announcement birthed a series of agitations in Asawase where the MP has recently sued 11 branch executives for defamation and is demanding GH¢10 million in damages.

Source: citifmonline