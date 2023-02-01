43 minutes ago

Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has asked Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s congregation to abandon the church and flee for their lives.

Her comments are in reaction to the pastor’s public disclosure about his pre-marital escapades, which has been tagged distasteful.

Earlier in an address to his congregation during church service, the Life Assembly Worship Centre founder, disclosed that his wife had jilted him following his affair with another woman which resulted in a ‘beautiful baby,’

While defending his actions, he explained that many beautiful women exist, and therefore his wife’s decision to abandon their marriage does not bother him.

“All Ghanaians are watching me so let me set the records straight. As you can see, ‘Osofo Maame’ is no longer in her usual chair, here in church. There have been a lot of rumours about her prolonged absence. The truth is she’s no longer here. The gossips around here, note that this time I’m even speaking on live television. She has been hovering all over the place because of my beautiful child who I’ll soon show to you,” he said.

However, the pastor’s ‘bold’ statements have since been subjected to scrutiny and he has been slammed on social media by the Christian fraternity.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who also shares in the same assertion has labeled the prophet fake, adding that he has got nothing to offer.

Speaking in a discussion with Okyeame Quophi on Angel TV, Diana Asamoah established that it is in the best interest of Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s church members to flee from such a leader.

“All the church members should abandon the church else he will sleep with all of them. Its about time we advised ourselves against throwing our beliefs and weight behind pastors of nowadays. When Moses appeared before Pharoah and dropped his staff, it turned into a snake. Pharoah’s priest also managed to turn his into a snake. So not all miracles are from God. They are familiar.

“Growing up in the Christian faith, I realized that it is not all about wearing long robes and speaking in tongues. I’m part of those who used to think that way but not anymore,” she disclosed.

Watch the video below;