3 hours ago

The Rural Empowerment Advocacy Project LBG (REAP), a non-profit organization was over the weekend launched at Akyem Juaso in the Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region with the objective of empowering communities and individuals with livelihood programs.

With the Fanteakwa South District as the starting point, the NGO will empower communities in the area through technical and vocational support, charity, support livelihood empowerment programs and support in the area of infrastructural development.

The launch which was held under the theme: Empowering Rural Communities/Individuals with livelihood support, the role of the entire citizenry brought together government officials and stakeholders in the Fanteakwa South District.

Among them included; the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum, the District Chief Executive, Ernest Ofosu and the District Directors of Education, Social Welfare and Health.

The Chairman of the occasion was Osaberima Otu Darko IV, Chief of Osino and patron for the NGO.

Also present was the Queen Mother of Akyem Juaso, Nana Obenewaa Asiedua II.

Speaking at the launch, Founder of REAP, Mr. Samuel Ohene Nyantakyi, said the NGO is duly registered with a mandate of empowering rural communities with technical and vocational support, charity, livelihood empowerment programs and support in the area of infrastructural development to augment Government’s effort in development.

“Government will always do its part but needs private individuals and entities as an engine of support and growth. This is why the theme was carefully chosen to re-echo to the general public that development starts with you and,” he said.

He also announced that the NGO is seeking to construct a vocational training and resource centre in the Fanteakwa South District where it will house its empowerment activities.

Mr. Nyantakyi thanked the NGO’s partners including the Tiwajo Industries who are into cosmetics and soap making and the Asustem Robotics Academy who offer hands-on inquiry-based approach to exploring STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math’s) subjects through projects featuring robotics, IT and engineering ready to occupy the resource centre when fully complete to impact the kids and youth in the district with these livelihood skills.

He therefore called for more partnerships from stakeholders including the Government, Investors and the International Community to support REAP to achieve its objectives.

Launching the Project, the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum commended the Founder for his dedication and commitment to see development in Fanteakwa South.

“Such initiatives are driven by God. Personally, I did the same during my youthful days and in the 90s gave scholarships to many individuals in this district, so I see this project as a good prospect for the future.”

Mr. Okyere-Agyekum observed that most NGO’s target the Northern part of the country to the disadvantage of the South as such urged them to consider bringing more projects to the South to spread development throughout the country.

“This District has seen a lot of development in terms of education, health Infrastructure and in fact Security under the Akufo-Addo Government. Approval has been given for a District Police Command and more police stations to be constructed across the communities in this district including Akyem Juaso.”

He urged all stakeholders including NGOs to join hands to make Ghana a better place.

On his part, the District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa South, Ernest Ofosu said his office was grateful to add another NGO to the already existing NGOs in the district and was optimistic this will spur development in Fanteakwa South.

Government he said is already doing its part and as the larger population are the Youth, he was happy to inform that the One District One factory (1D1F) initiative, the National Identification Authority (NIA), the National Ambulance, TVET and YouStart initiative have created massive employment for the youth in the country.

Chairman and Patron for the NGO, Osaberima Otu Darko IV, Chief of Osino in his remarks emphasized that as traditional leaders any initiative to alleviate poverty from its people and develop its area was welcomed as such his outfit will give REAP all the necessary support to operate.

Together in a goodwill message, the Fanteakwa South District Director of Education, Mr. Richard Akosah Addo, the Social Welfare Director, Mr. Daniel Ayariga and the Director of Health, Mrs. Margaret Nyarko all pledged their support to REAP to enable it implement its project successfully in the District.

Source: citifmonline