Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda has been selected to officiate the opening qualifying match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Ghana and Angola.

The highly anticipated encounter is set to take place on September 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Uwikunda, 37, is a seasoned official with a strong track record in African football.

He has previously overseen key matches in the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Championship of African Nations (CHAN), and the Africa Cup of Nations, bringing extensive experience to this important fixture.

Accompanying Uwikunda on the officiating team will be his Rwandan compatriots: Dieudonne Mutuyimana as Assistant Referee I, Eric Mugabo as Assistant Referee II, and Ruzindana Nsoro as the Fourth Official.

Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will take on the role of Match Commissioner, responsible for ensuring the smooth execution of the game.

Additionally, Elsayed Morad Attaalla from Egypt has been appointed as the Referee Assessor.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 16:00 Hrs, is eagerly awaited by football fans, as both Ghana and Angola aim for a strong start in their quest to secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON.

Ghana, in particular, will be looking to make a statement as they embark on their campaign for a 25th appearance on the continental stage, hoping to energize their home crowd with a decisive performance.