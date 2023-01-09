2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Saani Daara, has defended Meek Mill's access to Jubilee House following his visit to Ghana.

The American rapper has become topical for shooting a music video at the presidency as many assert that Meek Mill violated his access.

In response to a tweet by broadcast journalist Victor Atsu Tamakloe claiming that Meek Mill would not have had the access he had in Ghana anywhere else in the world, Saani, who claims to be a fan of the rapper, set the record straight.

"Please don't underrate @MeekMill His fight to reform the criminal justice system in ???????? has made him an icon with access to many places there & beyond. Please listen to his songs: Stay Woke, Respect the Game, Oodles and Noodles, Cold Hearted feat Diddy, Flamerz Flow, (Thread)."

"Mandela Freestyle, Dreams & Nightmares, 1942 Flows, Often, and others have made him important to black music & culture thus socially. I have followed Meek since he was 12 and rap most of his songs verbatim. Listen carefully to what he told Prez Nana Addo," he added.

Atsu in a tweet addressing Meek Mill's video shoot at the Jubilee House pointed out that the American singer's claim of being loved in Ghana was due to the access he had.

"So when Meek Mill talked about receiving the most love in Ghana, he was probably referring to the level of access he's had to places he wouldn't have access to anywhere else in the world. Blimey!" he noted.

Meek Mill visited Ghana in December 2022, when he was billed to perform as the headline artist for the 2022 Afronation concert.

The rapper visited the presidency during his stay in Ghana, where he met President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo.