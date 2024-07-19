10 hours ago

Some family members of Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old Ghanaian who was shot and killed in Toronto, were seen crying at the Toronto Airport.

According to a post on the X account of EDHUB, the family, including Boakye’s wife and four young children, were flown to Toronto, Canada, where the incident occurred.

A video captured the emotional scene as family members, dressed in black mourning clothes bearing pictures of the deceased, grieving over their loss.

The post read, “The family, including the wife and four children of 39-year-old Adu Boakye, the Ghanaian man who was shot dead at a Toronto bus stop three months after moving there, have been flown to Toronto, Canada for his funeral rites.”

Following news of Boakye’s death, an online fundraiser was set up to assist his family to travel to Canada for his funeral.

Adu Boakye was shot three times – twice in the stomach – in an indiscriminate attack on February 17 in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area of Toronto.

Boakye, who had relocated to Canada three months prior, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Described by friends as a quiet and respectful man who was the breadwinner for his family in Ghana, Boakye was one of two victims in the shooting.

The other victim, a 16-year-old waiting for the bus to attend a volleyball game, was critically injured but survived.

According to his friends, Adu Boakye frequently video-called his wife during work breaks and was focused on sending money back home.

Police is determined that the attack was random, with neither the victims nor the suspect knew each other.