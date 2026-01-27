46 minutes ago

Kalidou Koulibaly, the Senegal international and former Napoli defender, is mourning the death of his father, a loss that has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from across the football world.

The news was confirmed on Monday, with messages of condolence quickly arriving from fans, former teammates and clubs, reflecting the deep respect the 33-year-old commands both on and off the pitch.

Koulibaly has enjoyed a distinguished career at club and international level, becoming one of Europe’s most admired centre-backs and a key figure for Senegal. Throughout that journey, he has often spoken about the role his family and particularly his father played in shaping his values, discipline and ambition.

The Senegal Football Federation and Koulibaly’s current club were among the first to express their condolences, acknowledging the personal impact of the loss.

“Our thoughts are with Kalidou Koulibaly and his family at this difficult time,” a club statement said.

Tributes on social media have highlighted not only Koulibaly’s achievements as a footballer but also his character, humility and leadership, qualities many attribute to the upbringing he received.

His father was a constant source of support, from Koulibaly’s early years in France to his rise as one of the most respected defenders in the modern game. That influence, friends and colleagues say, has remained central to his identity as both a player and a person.

Koulibaly is expected to take time away from professional duties to be with his family, with clubs, national team officials and supporters urging him to do so without pressure.

As the football community offers its solidarity, the moment serves as a poignant reminder of the human side of the sport, that beyond the stadium lights and accolades, even the game’s biggest figures must face life’s deepest personal losses.