3 hours ago

Sadio Mane has addressed long-standing speculation about a supposed rift with Mohamed Salah during their time together at Liverpool, insisting that the pair remained close despite occasional on-pitch frustrations.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, Mane recalled a moment of anger after Salah failed to pass to him in a match, but explained how the incident ultimately strengthened their bond:

“I was really, really angry after the game… The next day he came to me and said, ‘You think I didn’t want to pass you? I just wanted to shoot.’ I told him, ‘Don’t worry, it passed.’ Since that day we became even closer.”

Deadly Front Three

Alongside Roberto Firmino, Mane and Salah formed one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, guiding Liverpool to:



Premier League



FA Cup



EFL Cup



UEFA Champions League



UEFA Super Cup



FIFA Club World Cup

Their chemistry, despite occasional flashpoints, was central to Liverpool’s golden era under Jurgen Klopp.

Mane’s Career Journey

• Early clubs: Metz (France), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), Southampton (England)

• Liverpool (2016–2022): Six seasons, global stardom

• Bayern Munich (2022): Brief spell in Germany

• Al Nassr (2023–present): Competing in the Saudi Pro League

Internationally, Mane boasts 119 caps and 21 goals for Senegal, leading the Teranga Lions to their historic 2021 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Cameroon.

Legacy of the Salah–Mane Partnership

Mane’s comments highlight the competitive drive that defined Liverpool’s front line: Salah’s relentless pursuit of goals balanced by Mane’s willingness to adapt and support. Far from a feud, their relationship evolved into mutual respect and collaboration — a dynamic that delivered trophies and unforgettable nights at Anfield.