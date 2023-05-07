3 hours ago

A six-storey building under construction at the University for Development Studies, City Campus in Sagnarigu has collapsed.

The incident Citi News understands occurred after a rainstorm Saturday night.

There were, however, no casualties. Some residents who spoke off-record said they suspect poor construction work led to the building collapse.

Security personnel manning the campus have refused to allow journalists access to the scene of the incident.

The UDS city campus runs graduate programs and hosts the newly established School of Business.

The latest incident at the UDS City Campus at Sagnarigu comes days after two separate three-storey buildings collapsed at Madina and Adentan in Accra.

Source: citifmonline